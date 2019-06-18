Tuscarawas River passes flood stage in Massillon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MASSILLON, Ohio-- Houses are surrounded by water, some roads are impassable and the worst may be yet to come for some residents of Stark County.

The county's Emergency Management Agency said some people could see record flooding over the next several days.

Assistant Massillon Fire Chief Matt Heck said the current flooding already ranks among the top four worst flood events in the city, and officials expect the Tuscarawas River to keep rising.

Heavy downpours continued to pummel Third Street NW Tuesday afternoon, even after the Tuscarawas River had already swallowed up several homes and flooded roads.

"I've never seen it this high. I've never even seen it make it to the semis over there. I've seen it come up to the road, but not past the road," said resident Denver Reidenbach.

The Tuscarawas River is well above flood stage, flowing just inches below some bridge decks, forcing Lake Avenue to be closed.

"We're expecting it to rise even more. Hopefully, the rain minimizes itself over the next couple of days. We're not really hopeful with that, with Mother Nature the way she's been," Heck said.

Some families decided to stay home and tough it out, but the only way for them to get around is to either wade through waist-deep water or travel by boat. FOX 8 spoke to a family moving out frozen food and other items from their parents’ and grandparents’ home, which is inundated with water.

“This is coming up to the main floor. The basement's fully gone. They've lost everything down there, the washer, dryer, freezers, everything, refrigerators. Everything they had down there is gone," said Kristine Knotts.

