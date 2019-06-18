THE OFFICE -- "Niagara" Episode 604/605 -- Pictured: (standing, l-r) Leslie David Baker as Stanley Hudson, Angela Kinsey as Angela Martin, Ellie Kemper as Kelly Erin Hannon, Creed Bratton as Creed, Phyllis Smith as Phyllis Lapin, Bobby Ray Shafer as Bob Vance, Kate Flannery as Meredith Palmer, Jenna Fischer as Pam Beesly, John Krasinski as Jim Halpert, Mindy Kaling as Kelly Kapoor, B.J. Novak as Ryan Howard; (seated, l-r) Steve Carell as Michael Scott, Rainn Wilson as Dwight Schrute, Brian Baumgartner as Kevin Malone, Ed Helms as Andy Bernard, Oscar Nunez as Oscar Martinez -- Photo By: Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
The Office! A musical parody coming to Hanna Theatre
CLEVELAND- Michael, Jim, Pam, Dwight and employees at Dunder Mifflin are coming to Cleveland.
Tickets to see The Office! A musical parody at Hanna Theater this January go on sale Friday.
The unauthorized parody of the TV hit show is currently playing off-Broadway in New York City.
The musical pokes fun at everyone’s favorite coworkers at Scranton’s third-largest paper company and will feature your favorite moments from all 9 seasons mashed up into one “typical” day at the office.
The Office! features songs such as “That’s What She Said,” “Marry Me Beesly,” and “We Have Fun Here.”
For more information on show times and ticket sales click here.