The Office! A musical parody coming to Hanna Theatre

CLEVELAND- Michael, Jim, Pam, Dwight and employees at Dunder Mifflin are coming to Cleveland.

Tickets to see The Office! A musical parody at Hanna Theater this January go on sale Friday.

The unauthorized parody of the TV hit show is currently playing off-Broadway in New York City.

The musical pokes fun at everyone’s favorite coworkers at Scranton’s third-largest paper company and will feature your favorite moments from all 9 seasons mashed up into one “typical” day at the office.

The Office! features songs such as “That’s What She Said,” “Marry Me Beesly,” and “We Have Fun Here.”

For more information on show times and ticket sales click here.