× Summit County Humane Society closes adoption area because of illness in dogs

TWINSBURG, Ohio– The Humane Society of Summit County is temporarily closings its dog adoption area.

The facility, located in Twinsburg, said it is experiencing an increase in upper respiratory illness in its dog population.

“We apologize for the inconvenience, but please know that we are putting the needs of our dogs first and taking every precaution to safeguard them. We appreciate your understanding,” the humane society said in a news release on Tuesday.

The cat adoption center will remain open.

More information on the Humane Society of Summit County here