State officials investigate chemicals spilled into Spencer Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPENCER TOWNSHIP, Ohio-- There is an investigation into claims that workers with a private company spilled chemicals and tried to steal water at Spencer Lake, a state park in Medina County.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency cited the company and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is still investigating.

Last Wednesday at dawn, a fisherman called 911 saying, "Some chemical company was just trying to fill up their truck. They spilled their chemicals and it's rolling down toward the lake. They ran hoses down to it trying to fill up the truck.”

"And they were trying to hurry up and get out of here.”

Firefighters scrambled there. Nearby, a Medina County Sheriff’s deputy stopped the truck.

Sources said the company involved does work with chemicals along railroad tracks and the truck was big enough to possibly hold thousands of gallons of water.

When firefighters got to the scene, they found a trail from where the truck had pulled out leading right back to the water. They had no way to know if any chemicals spill into the water. So they called environmental authorities.

“Approximately 25 gallons of herbicide was released into Spencer Lake," the Ohio EPA said.

The agency said there is, "No anticipated impact to human health or the environment.” But the EPA issued a “Notice of Violation to RWC Inc.”

The FOX 8 I-Team called the company for comment and no one called us back.

While the ODNR has not yet released any of its reports, the agency said it plans to forward its findings to a prosecutor to consider charges.