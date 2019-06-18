× Show Info: June 18, 2019

Squash the Beef

It’s a 100% vegan catering company designed to provide high quality vegan comfort food.

Pre-4th of July Vegan Market

2-6p June 29th

The Nicholson House

13335 Detroit Ave, Cleveland

FREE!

Over 15 vendors

https://squashthebeefcatering.com

Maryland North Beach

The Western Shore of the Chesepeake Bay boasts tons of fun for the whole family. For more log on to www.visitmaryland.org . And, don’t miss our hour long feature on Calvert County, Maryland coming up on Monday, June 24th.

Heavenly Creamery

264 Sandusky Street

Conneaut, OH 44030

https://www.heavenlycreamery.com/

Greenbook TMS

Dr. Alf Bergman, M.D. discusses treatments for depression when medication does not work.

greenbrooktms.com

National Pollinator Week

June 17- 23

www.PollinatorStewardship.org

Several area events!

Canary Travel Deal of the Week

NOW Jade Riviera Maya

5-nights $629/person

Roundtrip air, all-inclusive, transfers & taxes

Select travel dates in July

Must book by: June 20th

Call Canary Travel: 216-252-1000

Planet Fitness

The free Teen Challenge at Planet Fitness is happening now through September 1, 2019.

Blind and Sons

Keeping your home safe with good indoor air quality. Deon Scott from Blind and Sons has more.