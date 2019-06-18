Residents say flooding in Canal Fulton is worst they’ve ever seen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANAL FULTON, Ohio - Portions of Canal Fulton in Stark County remain under water after the Tuscarawas River flooded, closing parks, at least one business and cutting off access to a residential road.

"So my house is actually the first house on the left up the hill," said Ariana Negulis. "The only way we can really get out is walk through the water or the [railroad] tracks or in the canoe."

Joe Schultz, mayor of Canal Fulton, says the flood left people in up to 30 homes with no way to drive down their street in nearby Lawrence Township.

"As far as safety is concerned people are respectful of the water of the power, of the danger but it's not something to take any chances with," said Mayor Schultz.

Longtime residents of Canal Fulton say they've never witnessed flooding so bad and blame the near non-stop rain.

"I've never seen it like this and I wonder how long it's going to take to go down," said Elizabeth Richmond. "How much more rain are we going to have to make it worse before it goes down?"

Mayor Schultz says so far there have been no rescues due to flooding but realizes that could change if people become too comfortable with the floodwaters.

"What's unique about this is that the flooding is actually going from the river in places into the canal we rarely see that," said Tim Single.

The owner of Canal Fulton Canoe Livery and Campground says the flood cost him at least $10,000 in lost business since Friday.

