× Police: Man arrested after firing shots at New Franklin officers

NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio – New Franklin police arrested a man for firing shots at officers Monday.

According to a press release, James Shirey, 29, was barricaded inside a motorhome on Swigart Rd. Monday afternoon.

Police say Shirey fired multiple shots from inside the motorhome.

Shirey started firing at officers who were negotiating with him, according to a press release.

Officers were able to arrest him after he ran from the camper.

Shirey faces charges of felonious assault on a peace officer, weapons under disability and multiple outstanding warrants.

Barberton SWAT assisted in the incident.