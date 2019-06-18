Police: Man arrested after firing shots at New Franklin officers

Posted 8:46 am, June 18, 2019, by

James Shirey

NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio – New Franklin police arrested a man for firing shots at officers Monday.

According to a press release, James Shirey, 29, was barricaded inside a motorhome on Swigart Rd. Monday afternoon.

Police say Shirey fired multiple shots from inside the motorhome.

Shirey started firing at officers who were negotiating with him, according to a press release.

Officers were able to arrest him after he ran from the camper.

Shirey faces charges of felonious assault on a peace officer, weapons under disability and multiple outstanding warrants.

Barberton SWAT assisted in the incident.

Google Map for coordinates 40.974379 by -81.564179.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.