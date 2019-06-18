Police: Man arrested after firing shots at New Franklin officers
NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio – New Franklin police arrested a man for firing shots at officers Monday.
According to a press release, James Shirey, 29, was barricaded inside a motorhome on Swigart Rd. Monday afternoon.
Police say Shirey fired multiple shots from inside the motorhome.
Shirey started firing at officers who were negotiating with him, according to a press release.
Officers were able to arrest him after he ran from the camper.
Shirey faces charges of felonious assault on a peace officer, weapons under disability and multiple outstanding warrants.
Barberton SWAT assisted in the incident.
40.974379 -81.564179