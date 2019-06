Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 and Amanda Berry continue their mission to help find missing people across Northeast Ohio and bring them home to their families.

Angel McKinney, 13, was last seen June 6 in Akron.

She and her brother left home around noon and didn't return. Her brother was found safe a short time later, but Angel has yet to return home.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black jacket, and dark pants.

If you have any information on her whereabouts please call Akron police at 330 375-2530.

**More missing cases here**