NEW FRANKLIN/NORTON, Ohio – The Kungle Road bridge collapsed Monday after a deluge of heavy rains and flooding.

Summit County Councilwoman Bethany McKenney says a crew will be coming to the area Tuesday to remove debris pushed down the culvert.

The councilor reports the area was closed when it collapsed.

McKenney said in a Facebook post there would be a private meeting Wednesday between city and county leaders to work out a plan for repairs.

