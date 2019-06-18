Listen to Hammy call Indians back-to-back-to-back jacks

ARLINGTON, Texas– The Cleveland Indians offense came alive Tuesday night in Texas.
The Tribe was already up, 7-1, against the Rangers in the seventh inning when Jake Bauers hit a solo shot. Roberto Perez followed up with bomb to right-center field before Tyler Naquin launched one into the lower level.
“Back-to-back-to-back jacks!” Tom Hamilton, voice of the Indians, said during the broadcast in a way only Tom Hamilton can.
