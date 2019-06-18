Listen to Hammy call Indians back-to-back-to-back jacks

ARLINGTON, Texas– The Cleveland Indians offense came alive Tuesday night in Texas.

The Tribe was already up, 7-1, against the Rangers in the seventh inning when Jake Bauers hit a solo shot. Roberto Perez followed up with bomb to right-center field before Tyler Naquin launched one into the lower level.

“Back-to-back-to-back jacks!” Tom Hamilton, voice of the Indians, said during the broadcast in a way only Tom Hamilton can.

They say everything is bigger in Texas … even Hammy's home run calls! 😉#RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/sTMnmMS1zr — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) June 19, 2019

