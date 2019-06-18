It’s almost kick-off! Here’s this year’s Burning River Fest schedule of events…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The 18th Burning River Fest kicks off this weekend.

The beer and music festival will be June 21 and June 22 at the former U.S. Coast Guard Station near Wendy Park in Cleveland Metroparks Lakefront Reservation.

This year is the 50th anniversary of the historic Cuyahoga River fire that sparked a movement around protecting the areas waterways. The Burning River Fest is presented in partnership with the Cleveland Metroparks as part of Cleveland's Cuyahoga50 programming.

According to a press release, Cleveland-grown indie rock band Cloud Nothings will headline the Great Lakes Stage on Saturday night, supported by Cleveland hip-hop duo FreshProduce.

Nashville-based Arlie top Friday night’s bill with energetic rock grooves, following Columbus’ Angela Perley with her blend of cosmic country and indie rock.

A diverse mix of artists and genres will be represented on Burning River Fest’s two stages, including stripped down sets with sunset views on the Acoustic Stage. The fest’s popular Silent Disco returns to the PNC Boathouse, with rotating sets from DJ Red I, Candi Fresca, and DJ MIMO all weekend long.

Cleveland’s original craft brewery will offer a fresh lineup of beers, including refreshing music-themed Turntable Pils, brand new citrus-forward Great Lakes IPA, small batch release Mexican Lager with Lime, and a Burning River Fest exclusive Citrus Burning River Pale Ale. 16 oz. cans of Rally Drum Red Ale will also be available. Great Lakes beers will be complemented by a selection of wines, and a mix of eats from local food trucks.

All Burning River Fest proceeds benefit the Burning River Foundation, a local non-profit dedicated to protecting our freshwater resources, which has raised over $750,000 to date.

Funds from this year’s fest will benefit environmental education at the historic Coast Guard Station.

WHEN: Friday, June 21 and Saturday, June 22 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

WHERE: The historic Coast Guard Station at Wendy Park on Whiskey Island, Cleveland, Ohio

TICKETS: Tickets are available at burningriverfest.com.

MUSIC: Friday, June 21: Arlie, Angela Perley, Uptowne Buddha, Ray Flanagan & the Authorities, Muamin Collective, Jul Big Green, M. Moody, Samfox, Luca Mundaca, Apostle Jones

Saturday, June 22: Cloud Nothings, FreshProduce, Falling Stars, Daddy Longleg’s Homegrown Revival, Chardon Polka Band, Maddie Finn, Austin’ Walkin’ Cane, Kid Tigrrr, The Chestertons, David Smeltz

FOOD VENDORS: Barrio, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Pierogis of Cleveland, 216 Bistro, Mitchell's Ice Cream, the Beachcomber Truck and Sauced.

BEER AND WINE: Citrus Burning River Pale Ale, Turntable Pils, Great Lakes IPA Small Batch Mexican Lager with Lime; Starborough Sauvignon Blanc, Prophecy Pinot Noir and Rally Drum Red Ale.

For more on the event, click here.