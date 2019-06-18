‘It just keeps on coming’: Flooding leaves homes and businesses in Clinton underwater

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON, Ohio-- Several roads, including Main Street, were shut down in the heart of Clinton on Tuesday.

Gordon Shobe, owner of Clinton Auto Repair, was unable to access his garage, which is currently flooded.

“We started picking stuff up Sunday. Come down after church and seen the water coming up," Shobe said.

A speed limit sign was almost completely covered, standing in water 6 feet deep.

Mayor Allen Knack, in office for eight years, said it’s the worst he’s seen. But mandatory evacuation orders are not needed, he said.

“They knew to get out. This isn’t their first rodeo. They know they’re in a flood plain, they know when it comes up, what they need to do and they were gone yesterday," Knack said.

The village is prone to flooding, especially when the Tuscarawas River overflows in the most southern point of Summit County, which is Clinton.

Knack said the Federal Emergency Management Agency bought several properties in the area, because of repeat flooding

But business owners like David Oberlin and others said they’ll continue to wade through waist-deep waters and deal with whatever Mother Nature sends this way.

But for how much longer?

“I’m hoping FEMA will come down here and rescue us," Oberlin said.

“Usually it crests right behind the fire department here and backs off. But this time around, it just keeps on coming," homeowner Michael Perry said.