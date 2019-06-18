× ‘I am so gutted’: Bridesmaid posts photo of bride’s dress and tags her fiance

It’s a tradition for many brides: waiting until the wedding day for the husband-to-be to see the wedding gown.

One bride said she was “gutted” when her bridesmaid posted a photo of her dress on Facebook, and tagged the bride’s fiance.

She posted about it on a website called Mumsnet, a discussion forum on parenting and other topics.

The bride wanted some advice from others. She asked if she should be sad about this or “get a grip!”

She wrote:

“Getting married soon and after trying on a lot of different dresses I finally found the one, something I never thought I would due to being very body conscious and anxious. Went back for final fitting at the weekend and took one of my bridesmaids as she wanted to see.

After finishing the appointment and getting home I saw that she had posted a photo of me in the dress on Facebook (during the appointment so it had already been on an hour or two when I saw it) and tagged my partner in it saying she bets he couldn’t wait to marry me and how lovely my dress is. When I asked her to remove it her response was ‘it doesn’t matter if he’s seen it he’s a man so he will have forgotten what it looks like in 5 minutes time’. My dad had also seen it as well and it was going to be a surprise for him on the day too.

I just don’t know what to do or how to feel! I am so gutted that it now won’t be a surprise to my partner or my dad. She knew how much that meant to me and the only thing I had asked for was that details of how I will look on the day were kept a surprise from my dad and partner. As I paid in installments the dress is now fully paid for and I don’t have time to get another one and do all the alterations etc. Someone tell me I will stop feeling like this soon!”

Many of the people who commented on her post were outraged.

One person said, “I would be furious! I’d be seriously considering if she would be coming to the wedding!”

Another person commented, “I would be angry at that one. You don’t share pictures of someone else’s wedding dress before the wedding! I would make it very clear on the the wedding day that NO pictures of the bridal party are to be shared on Facebook until you and/or your partner have done so!”

“She wanted the likes and to be the first to show. You have every right to feel disappointed and hurt. If i saw a photo like that i would think your bridesmaid was a s*** friend and attention seeker!” another woman wrote.

Some others told her to not let it ruin her wedding day. “What’s done is done. You can either let it spoil your wedding or you can get over it. I’d try and get over it.”

It’s not clear if the bride is still keeping the woman in her wedding.

What do you think? Let us know on Facebook: