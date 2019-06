Everyone in the country can get a free taco Tuesday tanks to the Golden State Warriors’ win over the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

The Raptors went on to win the championship.

Now, with Taco Bell’s NBA ‘Steal a Taco’ giveaway, customers can get a free Doritos Locos taco at participating locations between 2 and 6 p.m. Customers can also order their tacos anytime Tuesday on the website or through the free Taco Bell app.

There is no purchase necessary.

Read more here.Ā