Fox Recipe Box: Arugula Salad with Walnuts, Gorgonzola & Pears

CLEVELAND, Oh — This fresh arugula salad packs an added punch with walnuts, gorgonzola and pears in a honey vinaigrette dressing. This recipe is from Chef Eric Wells new cookbook. Chef Wells is the owner of Sky LaRae’s Culinary Services and he showed Fox 8′ Wayne Dawson how to make the perfect summer salad. You can learn more about Chef Wells, his cooking class schedule and his new cookbook by clicking here.

Arugula with Walnuts, Gorgonzola and Pears in Honey Vinaigrette

1/2 cup red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons shallots, minced

1 tablespoon garlic, minced

1/4 cup honey

1 cup olive oil

Salt

Pepper

1/2 cup walnuts

8 ounces arugula

1/2 cup Gorgonzola cheese, crumbled

1 Bosc pear, sliced

In a blender, add vinegar, shallots, garlic and honey. With blender running, slowly pour in the olive oil until well blended. Season vinaigrette with salt and pepper. Set aside.

Heat a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add walnuts. Toast walnuts for about 3 minutes, moving constantly to prevent nuts from burning. Remove and set aside.

Pour half of the vinaigrette in a non-reactive bowl. Add arugula to the bowl and toss lightly. Top with remaining dressing and continue to toss lightly with walnuts, Gorgonzola and pears.