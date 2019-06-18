Flooding closes roads across Northeast Ohio; here is a list of trouble spots

The relentless rain in Northeast Ohio has caused flooding issues across the area.

If you know about a road closure due to flooding, email us at tips@fox8.com.

Here are some areas to avoid:

SR-241 in both directions, between Shufffel St. and Strausser St.

SR-43 in both directions, between SR-224 and Stark Couny Road 619

US-250 in both directions, between County Road 175 and Township Road 63

SR-302 in both directions, between Silver Rd and Old Lincoln Way

I-76 ramps at Barber

Barber Rd. in Barberton

14th NW-16th NW in Barberton

Wooster Rd W in Barberton

Fairview Ave in Barberton

Hudson Run in Barberton

30th St by Heritage Apartments in Barberton

High water on Snyder Ave. in Barberton

Kungle Road in New Franklin/City of Norton

Vaughn Rd closed from Riverview to S. Boyden Rd in Brecksville

Road conditions are constantly changing. Some roads may have reopened or closed again.