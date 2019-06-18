Flooding closes roads across Northeast Ohio; here is a list of trouble spots

The relentless rain in Northeast Ohio has caused flooding issues across the area.
If you know about a road closure due to flooding, email us at tips@fox8.com.
Here are some areas to avoid:
SR-241 in both directions, between Shufffel St. and Strausser St.
SR-43 in both directions, between SR-224 and Stark Couny Road 619
US-250 in both directions, between County Road 175 and Township Road 63
SR-302 in both directions, between Silver Rd and Old Lincoln Way
I-76 ramps at Barber
Barber Rd. in Barberton
14th NW-16th NW in Barberton
Wooster Rd W in Barberton
Fairview Ave in Barberton
Hudson Run in Barberton
30th St by Heritage Apartments in Barberton
High water on Snyder Ave. in Barberton
Kungle Road in New Franklin/City of Norton
Vaughn Rd closed from Riverview to S. Boyden Rd in Brecksville
Road conditions are constantly changing. Some roads may have reopened or closed again.