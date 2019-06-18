Flooding closes roads across Northeast Ohio; here is a list of trouble spots

Posted 5:25 am, June 18, 2019, by , Updated at 05:34AM, June 18, 2019

The relentless rain in Northeast Ohio has caused flooding issues across the area.

If you know about a road closure due to flooding, email us at tips@fox8.com.

Here are some areas to avoid:

  • SR-241 in both directions, between Shufffel St. and Strausser St.
  • SR-43 in both directions, between SR-224 and Stark Couny Road 619
  • US-250 in both directions, between County Road 175 and Township Road 63
  • SR-302 in both directions, between Silver Rd and Old Lincoln Way
  • I-76 ramps at Barber
  • Barber Rd. in Barberton
  • 14th NW-16th NW in Barberton
  • Wooster Rd W in Barberton
  • Fairview Ave in Barberton
  • Hudson Run in Barberton
  • 30th St by Heritage Apartments in Barberton
  • High water on Snyder Ave. in Barberton
  • Kungle Road in New Franklin/City of Norton
  • Vaughn Rd closed from Riverview to S. Boyden Rd in Brecksville

    • Road conditions are constantly changing. Some roads may have reopened or closed again.

    Related stories
    Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.