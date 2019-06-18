× Euclid murder suspect mistakenly released from jail without posting bond

EUCLID, Ohio– The suspect in the murder of a Euclid man was mistakenly released from jail.

Theodore Hester, 33, was killed inside his home on Mardson Drive in Euclid in the early-morning hours of June 12.

The U.S. Marshals arrested 21-year-old Jacquise J. Drewery in the case later that day. He was charged with murder and appeared in Euclid Municipal Court, where his bond was set at $1 million.

On Monday, a warrant was issued for Drewery’s arrest. According to court documents, he was erroneously released from jail without posting bond.

Anyone with information about Drewery’s whereabouts should call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED, or text keyword WANTED and the tip to 847411. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

