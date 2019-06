AKRON, Ohio – A family-owned business in Akron is closing its doors after more than 6 decades.

Donzell’s Family and Garden Center announced on its Facebook page Monday that it would be closing this summer.

According to Donzell’s website, the store opened as Belle Rose Florist in 1953.

It eventually expanded into 13 acres of land.

Donzell’s said the past few years have seen a decline in sales.

This decision does not affect their sister store, Gale’s Westlake Garden Center.