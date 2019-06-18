Disney on Ice presents Road Trip Adventures plans Cleveland stop

Courtesy: Feld Entertainment

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Disney on Ice presents Road Trip Adventures is coming to the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

There will be 14 performances from January 10 – 19, 2020.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, June 25.

Prices start at $17. You can get tickets here.

Here’s how the show is described in the press release:
Hit the road with Mickey Mouse and his pals for a high-octane ride in Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures.

Exciting twists and turns await as Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and guests of all ages embark on an interactive and memory-rich adventure to iconic Disney destinations.

See the world from the rooftops of London with Mary Poppins and Jack and his band of dancing lamplighters.

Travel to the sun-soaked Motunui and help Moana restore the heart of Te Fiti. Set off on a safari and snap unforgettable photos of wild cheetahs and monkeys when guests traverse through the Pride Lands with Simba, Timon and Pumbaa.

Discover a whole new world and be swept up in Aladdin’s princely parade filled with spectacular stunts, magical moments with Genie, and a brand-new song from Jasmine that will render the audience “Speechless.”

Mosey on over to a larger-than-life comedic carnival and team up with Woody and Bo Peep as they search for their new friend Forky.

Fans will hit a high note with Mickey and pals during the Disney edition of Road Trip Karaoke as they introduce Rapunzel, Belle, Ariel, Mulan and Tiana.

Families should be prepared for a getaway jam-packed with unexpected hijinks and surprise, up-close character interaction as Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures makes a pitstop right in Cleveland!

