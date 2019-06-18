Dense fog and heavy rain this morning; cloudy but mostly dry this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio - There are multiple watches and warnings for most people in Northeast Ohio.

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
Patchy dense fog is causing visibility issues Tuesday morning. The issue effects Ashland, Ashtabula, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Portage, Richland, Summit, Trumbull and Wayne counties.

FLOOD ADVISORY
A flood advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Tuesday for Ashland, Crawford, Logan, Portage, Richland, Stark, Summit, Wayne and Wyandot counties due to overnight rain.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH
A flash flood watch is in effect for Ashland, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Crawford, Holmes, Jefferson, Logan, Portage, Richland, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties.

The watch is set to expire at 10 a.m.

The rain will taper off this morning.

It will be cloudy and dry most of the day. There is a chance of thunderstorms later this evening.

Wednesday will be mostly dry. Another wet weather system will impact most of Northeast Ohio Thursday.

Here is our 8-day forecast:

