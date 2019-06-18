Cost to replace driveway in Green swept away by flooding is $20,000

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREEN, Ohio-- Heavy rains caused flooding for hundreds of Northeast Ohio residents, but a young family in Summit County is facing an unusual problem.

The Dowey family moved into the house East Nimisila Road in April. The land bridge over the creek that cuts through their property washed away from erosion as a result of a drainage pipe being overtaxed by the runoff from rain.

"I'm thankful the family is OK, but it just really is devastating because we've only been here six weeks. It took everything we had to get this home," Cory Dowey said.

The only way out of the property for the couple and their three kids is cutting through the yard of a friendly neighbor.

They contacted their insurance company and were told their policy covers damage to their home, not their driveway. Replacing the bridge and preventing another collapse will cost more than $20,000.