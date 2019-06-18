Cleveland Clinic Children’s and Rainbow Babies receive top marks in national report

Cleveland Clinic Children’s and University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital are getting top marks by U.S. News & World Reports Best Children’s Hospitals annual rankings.

UH Rainbow ranks among the nation’s top 50 children’s hospitals in seven medical and surgical specialties including neonatology, orthopedics, pulmonology, diabetes & endocrinology, cancer, urology, and gastroenterology & GI surgery.

Cleveland Clinic Children’s earned national recognition in nine specialties: cancer, cardiology & heart surgery, diabetes & endocrinology, gastroenterology, neonatology, nephrology, neurology & neurosurgery, pulmonology and urology.

Akron Children’s Hospital is ranked in 6 specialties.

You can see the full rankings here.