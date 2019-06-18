Cleveland Clinic Children’s and Rainbow Babies receive top marks in national report

Posted 6:30 am, June 18, 2019, by

Cleveland Clinic Children’s and University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital are getting top marks by U.S. News & World Reports Best Children’s Hospitals annual rankings.

UH Rainbow ranks among the nation’s top 50 children’s hospitals in seven medical and surgical specialties including neonatology, orthopedics, pulmonology, diabetes & endocrinology, cancer, urology, and gastroenterology & GI surgery.

Cleveland Clinic Children’s earned national recognition in nine specialties: cancer, cardiology & heart surgery, diabetes & endocrinology, gastroenterology, neonatology, nephrology, neurology & neurosurgery, pulmonology and urology.

Akron Children’s Hospital is ranked in 6 specialties.

You can see the full rankings here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.