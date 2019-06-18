Check out a book or a bike at the Lorain Public Library

LORAIN, Ohio – A library card gets you a lot more these days.

The Lorain Public Library system launched the Go Lorain Bike Share Program in May, in collaboration with Lorain County Public Health, Lorain County Metro Parks and the Lorain County Community Action Agency.

At the main branch, you can check out a bike with your library card. You can also check out a helmet and lock.

You are required to wear a helmet.

Bikes must be returned by closing time.

There are fines for lost items.

