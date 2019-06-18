Break from the rain, then another round on Thursday

Dropping to about 56-60° tonight, it will be a calm and cool night. Wednesday will rise to just under 80°F and have periods of clouds and shine. After that great break from the steady rain, another round will aim for Ohio on Thursday.

A variable weekend is on the rise for all kinds of summer weather! The first day of astronomical summer looks to be on the sunnier side, but also a little cooler, in the low 70s. Saturday’s temperatures will jump about 10 degrees and bring in variable clouds with it. Sunday will be quite warm compared to the month as a whole and a shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out.

Here is our 8-day forecast:

