Animals evacuated from Rittman farm during flooding

RITTMAN, Ohio-- It’s a stab to the heart every time Paul Strong looks at his farm in Rittman.

“It breaks it. We had to evacuate all the cattle, the goats. We had baby goats with their noses barely above water,” Strong said.

Hidden Lane Farms is under water after severe flooding hit Northeast Ohio.

“Monday morning, I left for work at 3 a.m. 6 a.m. I got a phone all that my barn was completely under water,” Strong said.

Strong, along with family and friends, raced against the clock to evacuate 150 animals.

As the water continued to rise, they were able to move horses, cows and hogs to nearby friend’s barns.

“They are all OK. We are watching for pneumonia because they were in the water for so long, it being so cold,” Strong said.

But Tuesday, the Chip Creek is still overflowing. With more rain expected later this week, there is little relief in sight.

“There is nothing you can do with Mother Nature. Take it a day at a time and hope and pray for the best,” Strong said.

He said right now, they estimate they’ve lost over a thousand pounds of feed, and hundreds and hundreds of bales of hay.

