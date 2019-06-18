All-Star Sunday lineup includes special musical performance by Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

Indians Home Opener on April 1, 2019 (photo courtesy: FOX 8's Tyler Lobdell)

CLEVELAND- Major League Baseball on Tuesday announced special musical performances as part of the All-Star Sunday lineup at Progressive Field on July 7.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, and Cleveland’s own Welshly Arms will take the stage for fans.

The MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game kicks off the events at 5 p.m., followed by the Sirius XM All-Star Futures Game with former Indians legends Jim Thome and Dennis Martinez as managers.

All-Star Rock N’ Blast fireworks will close out the night.

Gates open at 3 p.m. with the first 15,000 fans in the ballpark receiving a limited edition MLB All-Star Game collectible guitar pick.

Read more, here, including how to get tickets for All-Star Sunday. 

The 90th MLB All-Star Game will be July 9 and air on FOX 8.

