President Trump to launch reelection campaign with rally in Florida

A boisterous crowd of thousands of supporters has gathered in front of the Amway Center arena in Orlando, Florida, hours before President Donald Trump will hold a rally to formally launch his reelection campaign.

A cover band on a stage played Southern rock standards such as Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Sweet Home, Alabama.”

Vendors for blocks around sold water, as well as pins, hats and T-shirts with slogans including “Trump 2020” and “ICE ICE Baby.” In the summer heat, some women wore “Make America Great Again” bathing suits.

Fifty-six-year-old Margaret McDeed says she came from Tampa and supports Trump because “his policies are for the American people.” She adds that, as a tax accountant, she’s seen savings from the Republican-backed tax cuts.

Thirty-three year old Alex Fuentes wore a shirt that said “Make Democrats cry again.” The rally is set to begin at 8 p.m. local time.