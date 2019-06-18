President Trump to launch reelection campaign with rally in Florida

Posted 7:17 pm, June 18, 2019, by , Updated at 07:18PM, June 18, 2019

A boisterous crowd of thousands of supporters has gathered in front of the Amway Center arena in Orlando, Florida, hours before President Donald Trump will hold a rally to formally launch his reelection campaign.

A cover band on a stage played Southern rock standards such as Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Sweet Home, Alabama.”

Vendors for blocks around sold water, as well as pins, hats and T-shirts with slogans including “Trump 2020” and “ICE ICE Baby.” In the summer heat, some women wore “Make America Great Again” bathing suits.

Fifty-six-year-old Margaret McDeed says she came from Tampa and supports Trump because “his policies are for the American people.” She adds that, as a tax accountant, she’s seen savings from the Republican-backed tax cuts.

Thirty-three year old Alex Fuentes wore a shirt that said “Make Democrats cry again.” The rally is set to begin at 8 p.m. local time.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.