20 pounds of cocaine, fentanyl found in two Cleveland homes; 5 arrested

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Five people were charged in federal court after they were arrested with nearly 20 pounds of cocaine and fentanyl.

Kenneth Blackshaw, 53, of Cleveland; Jorge Alberto Barrera, 43, of Mexico; Jorge Alberto Barrera Gutierrez Jr., 24, of Fresno, California; Miguel Angel Marquez, 44, of Fresno, California, and Donald Earl Knighten 43, of Bedford, were each charged in federal court with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute narcotics.

They were arrested on June 15 at 1538 Addison Road in Cleveland.

DEA agents searched the house and found cocaine, as well as bundles of cash, totaling $1 million, according to court documents.

A second search warrant was served at Blackshaw’s home on East 85th Street with nearly 200 grams of suspected fentanyl and approximately 595 grams of marijuana recovered.

“Intercepting 20 pounds of cocaine, as well as fentanyl, before it hits the streets of Cleveland will undoubtedly save lives,” U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman said. “The DEA and their partners are to be thanked for working around the clock this weekend to make the arrests and seize the drugs, as well as approximately $1 million in drug proceeds.”