14-year-old drowns while swimming with family at Caskeys Campground

ORRVILLE, Ohio – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning death that happened Sunday at Caskeys Campground.

Deputies were called out Sunday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.

According to a report, deputies say someone was performing CPR on the teen.

The victim’s cousin told deputies that a group of people were swimming and doing cannonballs into the lake.

During one jump, one of the family members felt something in the water.

It was the teen.

They pulled his body from the lake.

The teen was taken to Aultman Orrville Hospital and then Akron Children’s Hospital.

He died at Akron Children’s.