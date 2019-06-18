× 11-year-old girl designs Ohio’s new anti-bullying license plate

COLUMBUS, Ohio– An 11-year-old girl from Independence designed the state of Ohio’s new anti-bullying license plate.

Brooke Balser was announced as the contest’s winner on Tuesday.

“Bullies gain power when the people around them look the other way, stay silent or ignore the problem,” said Ohio Attorney General David Yost in a news release on Tuesday.

“Each time we see Brooke’s colorful ‘Bully-Free Car’ design on an Ohio license plate, we’ll be reminded to treat others with respect and to stand up against bullying behaviors.”

The new plates will be available for purchase later this year. Contributions will be made to nonprofit organizations and schools to provide bullying prevention training programs.