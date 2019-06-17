Live weather update: More rounds of rain, more flooding possible

Highs will remain in the low and mid 70s with plenty of clouds around and scattered showers and storms. There is the risk of isolated strong to severe storms in our extreme southern counties, but the risk is low.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH (Green) is in effect for parts of Northeast Ohio through early Tuesday morning. Stay up on the latest. 1-3″ has fallen over the last 24 hours and more rounds of rain are expected through mid week.

The National Weather Service is out after Sunday’s mid-afternoon of tornado warnings. There are three areas of possible tornado damage. The Glenwillow area in southeast Cuyahoga County, where an EF1 tornado has been confirmed. Winds were near 90 MPH. Here’s the NWS Cleveland statement for this tornado:

PUBLIC INFORMATION STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CLEVELAND OH 1033 AM EDT MON JUN 17 2019 ..NWS DAMAGE SURVEY FOR JUNE 16, 2019 TORNADO EVENT... .CUYAHOGA COUNTY TORNADO. START LOCATION...1 WSW GLENWILLOW IN CUYAHOGA COUNTY OH END LOCATION...1 ESE GLENWILLOW IN CUYAHOGA COUNTY OH DATE...06/16/2019 ESTIMATED TIME...03:23 PM EDT MAXIMUM EF-SCALE RATING...EF1 ESTIMATED MAXIMUM WIND SPEED...90 MPH MAXIMUM PATH WIDTH...150.0 YARDS PATH LENGTH...2.04 MILES BEGINNING LAT/LON...41.358 / -81.4967 ENDING LAT/LON...41.3539 / -81.4579 * FATALITIES...0 * INJURIES...0 ...SUMMARY... A BRIEF, WEAK TORNADO TOUCHED DOWN JUST EAST OF THE INTERSECTION OF I-271 AND I-480 NEAR OAKWOOD AT 3:23 PM EDT ON JUNE 16, 2019. THE TORNADO UPROOTED/SNAPPED SEVERAL TREES IN THE AREA. THE TORNADO TRAVELED EAST FOR 2 MILES BEFORE LIFTING NEAR GLENWILLOW AT 3:28 PM EDT. EF SCALE: THE ENHANCED FUJITA SCALE CLASSIFIES TORNADOES INTO THE FOLLOWING CATEGORIES: EF0...WEAK......65 TO 85 MPH EF1...WEAK......86 TO 110 MPH EF2...STRONG....111 TO 135 MPH EF3...STRONG....136 TO 165 MPH EF4...VIOLENT...166 TO 200 MPH EF5...VIOLENT...>200 MPH * THE INFORMATION IN THIS STATEMENT IS PRELIMINARY AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE PENDING FINAL REVIEW OF THE EVENT AND PUBLICATION IN NWS STORM DATA.

The north part of Warren in central Trumbull County and the Brookfield area in eastern Trumbull County. We followed a rotating thunderstorm between 3:30 PM and 5:00 PM (see the rotation below).

This stationary front sticks around through Thursday with waves of rain traveling along it. Sorry, folks; it’s looking a little unsettled this week. On a bright note, we do have a couple of DRY days!

Here is our 8-day forecast:

