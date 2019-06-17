State tests pilot program that will let you get in line at the BMV online

Standing in line at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles is no one’s favorite thing.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Ohio BMV Registrar Charles Norman announced Monday a pilot program that will allow you to get in line at the BMV online.

You can check in online and advance in the queue without physically waiting in the office.

“Right now, drivers can be subjected to significant wait times, which is inconvenient, inefficient, and frustrating,” said Governor DeWine. “We believe the introduction of this new technology will save drivers’ valuable time and give the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles and its deputy registrars better ability to provide exceptional customer service.”

Here’s a full list of locations participating in the pilot program:

• 22125 Rockside Rd., Bedford

• 104 W. Spring Valley Rd., Centerville

• 1583 Alum Creek Drive, Columbus

• 112 Dillmont Drive, Columbus

• 2970 Hayden Run Plaza, Columbus

• 4503 Kenny Road, Columbus

• 4161 West Broad Street, Columbus

• 5287 Westpointe Plaza, Columbus

• 8210 County Rd. 140 Suite A, Findlay

• 3040 Southwest Blvd., Grove City

• 4740 Cemetery Road, Hilliard

• 17 Cherri Park Square, Westerville

More information here.