Live blog: Northeast Ohio flood damage and reports

State of emergency in Rittman due to flooding

Posted 8:42 am, June 17, 2019, by , Updated at 09:15AM, June 17, 2019

RITTMAN, Ohio - There is a state of emergency in Rittman Monday, due to flooding issues.

1 to 2 inches of rain fell in the area overnight, according to the National Weather Service.

The Rittman police chief tells FOX 8 power has been shut off to some areas because of the high waters.

That has led to major flooding issues in Rittman, Doyleston, Creston, West Salem, Marshallville, Burbank and Congress.

There is a flash flood warning and flood advisory in effect for Wayne County.

