Shots fired, two injured at Toronto Raptors championship parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TORONTO -- Police say there were reports of shots being fired at a massive victory rally for the Toronto Raptors.

Toronto police originally tweeted there were reports of a woman being injured. Then, they gave an update that two victims were located with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Two people were taken into custody and two firearms were located.

Festivities for the NBA champions were briefly suspended before speeches resumed shortly after.

Some in the crowd were seen running from the area.

ppl have been running from the back of the stage for some reason. hope everyone’s safe. #RaptorsParade pic.twitter.com/HRoeTZ4val — Gelek Besthairtsang (@GelekB) June 17, 2019

SHOOTING:

Nathan Phillip's Square

-Bay St and Albert St

-Police have located 2 victims

-Injuries serious but not life threatening

-2 people in custody

-2 firearms recovered

-Investigating

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) June 17, 2019

SHOOTING:

Nathan Phillip's Square

-Reports of woman shot

-People running from area

-Police/EMS are on scene

-Unknown what the injuries are#GO112676

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) June 17, 2019

43.653226 -79.383184