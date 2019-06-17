Shots fired, two injured at Toronto Raptors championship parade

Posted 4:30 pm, June 17, 2019, by and , Updated at 04:32PM, June 17, 2019

TORONTO --  Police say there were reports of shots being fired at a massive victory rally for the Toronto Raptors.

Toronto police originally tweeted there were reports of a woman being injured. Then, they gave an update that two victims were located with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Two people were taken into custody and two firearms were located.

Festivities for the NBA champions were briefly suspended before speeches resumed shortly after.

Some in the crowd were seen running from the area.

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.