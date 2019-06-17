Shots fired, two injured at Toronto Raptors championship parade

TORONTO -- Police say there were reports of shots being fired at a massive victory rally for the Toronto Raptors.
Toronto police originally tweeted there were reports of a woman being injured. Then, they gave an update that two victims were located with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Two people were taken into custody and two firearms were located.
Festivities for the NBA champions were briefly suspended before speeches resumed shortly after.
Some in the crowd were seen running from the area.
