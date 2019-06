× Search for missing elderly woman with dementia in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio – There is an endangered missing adult alert for 73-year-old Brenda Merritt.

Merritt suffers from dementia.

She walked away from her home on Knowles Street in East Cleveland around 3 a.m., according to an alert.

She is 5’7″ and weighs 150 lbs.

She was last seen wearing a grey long sleeve shirt, a red, white and blue short sleeve shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

If you see her, call 911.

Other missing cases here.