One arrested in connection with shooting death of 16-year-old at Lorain birthday party

June 17, 2019

LORAIN, Ohio – The Lorain Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old at a birthday party.

According to police, the teen was shot around 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of Vine Avenue.

Police say as the birthday party was ending, a fight broke out.

Kevin Price was shot. He died from his injuries at the scene.

Police arrested Tramaine White, 29.

White is in custody on multiple charges, including felonious assault.

If you have any information that can help Lorain police, call (440)204-2105.

