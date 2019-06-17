NWS to survey 3 areas of possible tornado damage Monday

The National Weather Service is sending survey teams across Northeast Ohio Monday to assess the damage from Sunday’s storms.

The NWS reports there were three possible tornado tracks, based on the data and reports they have received so far.

One possible touchdown was in southeast Cuyahoga County near Oakwood to Glenwillow.

There were two tornado tracks in Trumbull County.

One was in the western part of the county through the north part of Warren.

The other was in southeastern Trumbull County along Highway 82, near Brookfield Center and Masury and into Pennsylvania.

