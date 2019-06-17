× NWS: EF1 tornado confirmed in Trumbull County

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio — Another EF1 tornado was confirmed from Sunday’s wicked weather.

The National Weather Service on Monday said the twister began in Southington at around 4:11 p.m. on Sunday.

It ended near Howland Center at around 4:34 p.m.

The tornado was an EF1 with an estimated maximum wind speed of 100 mph.

A NWS storm survey confirmed a tornado with EF-1 damage that occurred yesterday afternoon. The tornado began in Southington and tracked about 13 miles to the southeast before lifting in Warren. Several outbuildings were destroyed and extensive tree damage occurred. #OHwx pic.twitter.com/p0pYCfRLqI — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) June 17, 2019

Thankfully, no one was injured.

NWS said the twister touched down southwest of Southington. The tornado briefly tracked northeast before turning to the east-southeast.

The storm destroyed several outbuildings and brought down trees, especially about a mile south of Southington.

According to the National Weather Service, the twister had an intermittent path across northern Warren before lifting near the Trumbull Country Club.

Earlier Monday, the National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 in Glenwillow, which is in Cuyahoga County.

