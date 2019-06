Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON- FOX 8 and Amanda Berry continue to work together to help locate missing people across the viewing area.

Alona Criss, 15, was last seen May 26 on South Arlington Street in Akron wearing a white tank top and purple shorts.

She is 5'5" and weighs about 120 pounds.

If you have seen Alona please call Sgt. Ross with the Akron Police Department at (330) 375-2530.

