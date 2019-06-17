× Man arrested after shooting into air, firing at Cleveland officers

CLEVELAND– A man was arrested after firing a shot at police on Monday.

Officers were patrolling in the area of East 127th Street and Williams Avenue in Cleveland at about 5:10 p.m. when a man walked out of a house, shooting into the air.

The Cleveland Division of Police said officers ordered him to stop, but he continued to walk away and fire more shots. Then he turned and shot once at officers, police said.

Eventually, the man threw the weapon, which hit a parked car.

No one was injured.