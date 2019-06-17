Man shot and killed on Cleveland’s east side

Posted 7:27 pm, June 17, 2019, by , Updated at 07:29PM, June 17, 2019

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating after a man was shot and killed on the city’s east side.

It happened at about 12:30 p.m. Monday on Parkview Avenue near East 111th Street.

Police said a man knocked on a resident’s door to tell them there was a gunshot victim in a car in their driveway. The man left and police said they do not know if he was involved in the shooting.

The 28-year-old victim was taken to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, where he died.

The resident of the home did not know the victim or recognize his vehicle, police said.

