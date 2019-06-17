Local man stops at sheriff’s office to thank law enforcement for saving his life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio -- On May 17, the Erie County 911 center received a frantic call from a woman saying her husband fell in the shower and was unconscious.

Dispatch quickly alerted EMS and sheriff deputies.

Sheriff Paul Sigsworth heard the call.

"I was going right past the road at the time so I went right over," Sigsworth told FOX 8.

Detective Bob Rieger was right behind him.

"I was doing what I could but then I turned around and saw the sheriff there I was so relieved; I knew he would help us," said Sharon MacNicol.

Her 72-year-old husband, Alex, had suffered a heart attack.

The sheriff and Rieger started CPR.

"The Perkins Township Fire Department trains us and that training really helps," Sigsworth said. "Shortly after we started CPR, the North Central EMS crew arrived. We didn't know if he was going to make it," Sigsworth said.

MacNicol spent a couple weeks in the hospital, but is back home, and extremely thankful. He stopped at the Erie County Sheriff's Office Monday.

"You two saved my life,"MacNicol told Sigsworth and Rieger. "The doctor in Cleveland told me there would have been a 10 percent chance of making it if it hadn't been for what they did."

While MacNicol calls both Sigsworth and Rieger heroes, they say they were only doing their jobs.

"I am so thankful he is ok," Sigsworth said. "This is what you get in this job for, and that is what you live for, to help people."