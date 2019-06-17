Gunman is in custody after exchanging shots with federal officers in Dallas, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS, Texas - Dallas Police said that a suspect in an "active shooter incident" was shot during an exchange of gunfire with federal officers in downtown Dallas on Monday.

No officers or other citizens were injured, police said, and the suspect was transported to a hospital.

Police also said the bomb squad is preparing to do a controlled explosion of the suspect's vehicle.

One witness told CNN affiliate KTVT that he was walking into the federal courthouse in Dallas when a group of people ran out and he heard about 10 to 15 gunshots in rapid succession. The witness, Don Miles, said he turned and ran across the street to safety.

"It was just a whole lot of shots going on," Miles said. "It scared me to death."