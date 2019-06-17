Flooding washes away driveway, leaves Green family trapped by 30-foot sinkhole

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREEN, Ohio-- Flash flooding washed away a family's drive in Green. Now, they are trapped by a massive sinkhole.

The Dowey family just moved into their home on East Nimisila Road.

Early Monday morning, water washed away their driveway, essentially making their home an island. The stretch of water is 30 feet across and 15 feet deep.

The family said this creek, which is normally small and drains from a culvert, became a raging river.

"Before you could drive a semi truck across it. It was wide with another 4 foot on either side. Flowers planted on either side here. Now, its gone," Cory Dowey said.

The family said the city of Green has told them they can’t help because it’s on private property.