Flooding in Barberton leaves parts of the area under water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARBERTON, Ohio – The city of Barberton is dealing with another day of flooding after more rain came through Monday morning. Barber Road suffered the most damage, with water leaving the road unpassable in multiple areas.

Employees of businesses were left without a way to work unless it was by boat. Car dealerships at one end of Barber Road were stuck moving vehicles.

An employee of Speedway said they opened up an area for some of the car dealerships to move their vehicles.

On the other end of Barber Road the water flooded the entire street right up near Barberton High School.

The flooding stopped before it hit the high school but has left a huge mess outside the building.

To make matters worse, Barberton was already flooded on Sunday from the weekend rain. Roads and sidewalks were under water in the area of 14th Street and Shannon Road. On Sunday police told Fox 8 they did not evacuate people but if the water continued to rise they would start evacuations.

Stick with Fox 8 for flooding updates throughout the day.

Continuing coverage here.