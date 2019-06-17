Flood warnings due to heavy rain and dense fog for the drive in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Heavy rain and more rain on the way has caused flooding problems for several parts of Northeast Ohio.

There are several warnings and advisories in effect.

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

There is a flash flood warning in place for Ashland and Wayne counties.

The National Weather Service issued the alert through 9:15 a.m.

Up to an inch of rain has already fallen this morning and more is expected.

FLOOD WARNING

There is a flood warning in effect for Ashland and Trumbull counties.

At 2:35 a.m. Monday, the Black Fork Mohican River was .5 feet above flood stage.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH

A flash flood watch is in effect for Ashland, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Crawford, Holmes, Jefferson, Logan, Portage, Richland, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas, Wayne and Wyandot counties.

It is in effect through Tuesday night.

FLOOD ADVISORY

A flood advisory is in effect for Ashland, Crawford, Richland, Summit and Wayne counties. Because of heavy rain, there could be minor flooding in areas with poor drainage.

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Patchy, dense fog across Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Portage, Summit and Trumbull counties will cause major visibility issues Monday.

Visibilities will drop to a quarter of a mile or less in some areas.

Highs Monday will remain in the low and mid 70s with plenty of clouds around and scattered showers and storms. There is the risk of isolated strong to severe storms in our extreme southern counties, but the risk is low.

Here is our 8-day forecast:

