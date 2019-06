Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio - The National Weather Service storm survey team has confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Glenwillow in Cuyahoga County Sunday.

The storm touched down at 3:23 p.m. east of I-271 andd I-480.

According to the NWS, the storm had wind speeds of 90 mph and traveled about 2 miles.

The path of the storm was 150 yards wide.

The National Weather Service will determine if a tornado touched down in Trumbull County as well.

