Conneaut police looking for 76-year-old missing man who has Alzheimer’s

CONNEAUT, Ohio — Conneaut police are asking for assistance in locating a missing man.

Vernon Lewis, 76, drove away from a CVS store on State Street at around 1 p.m. Monday and has not returned.

Mr. Lewis was at the pharmacy while a family member was inside.

Police say he suffers from Alzheimer’s. He is 5’8,” weighs 140 lbs., and has gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a picture of a lighthouse on it, blue jeans and a denim jacket. He has a dog in the vehicle with him.

The vehicle involved is a tan 2007 Buick Lucerne with OH plate number BFP6283.

Please call 911 if you see Mr. Lewis or the vehicle. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

