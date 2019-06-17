Conneaut police looking for 76-year-old missing man who has Alzheimer’s

Posted 5:30 pm, June 17, 2019, by

CONNEAUT, Ohio — Conneaut police are asking for assistance in locating a missing man.

Vernon Lewis, 76, drove away from a CVS store on State Street at around 1 p.m. Monday and has not returned.

Mr. Lewis was at the pharmacy while a family member was inside.

Police say he suffers from Alzheimer’s. He is 5’8,” weighs 140 lbs., and has gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a picture of a lighthouse on it, blue jeans and a denim jacket. He has a dog in the vehicle with him.

The vehicle involved is a tan 2007 Buick Lucerne with OH plate number BFP6283.

Please call 911 if you see Mr. Lewis or the vehicle.  You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

**More missing persons investigations, here**

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.