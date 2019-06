Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting Evie Zimmer as one of 'Cleveland's Own.'

The talented artist is an abstract oil painter whose work has been shown, sold and published across the country.

Evie has also served as an adjunct professor in the art department at Tri-C.

