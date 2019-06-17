× Center Street Swing Bridge back open after it was damaged by lawn mower

CLEVELAND– The Center Street Swing Bridge reopened at 2 p.m. Monday.

The city of Cleveland said repairs were completed over the weekend and its functionality was tested before it was put back in service.

The bridge was closed early Thursday morning because of an incident with a lawn mower.

A city maintenance worker heard an alarm while mowing the grass under the bridge, a spokesman for Mayor Frank Jackson’s office said. The worker left the mower behind and when the bridge swing open, it hit the mower and caused it to jam.